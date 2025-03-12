Hit-and-run charges filed after SUV plunges off overpass in Tukwila, killing passenger

A man accused of driving a vehicle that plunged off an overpass onto Interstate 5, killing his passenger and injuring others, has been charged with multiple felonies, including hit-and-run, reckless endangerment, and driving with a suspended license, according to King County prosecutors.

Daud Sakerie Mohamud, 30, was charged after occurred, which took place around 10:16 a.m. on the SR 599 overpass in Tukwila.

Prosecutors allege Mohamud was driving recklessly when he hit the right-side jersey barrier, lost control, and crashed into the left-side barrier before his SUV went airborne, landing on a vehicle traveling on I-5 below.

The crash killed 26-year-old passenger Abdiqadir Ahmed, seriously injured another passenger, and caused a multi-car collision.

According to court documents, after the crash, Mohamud was thrown from the vehicle and landed on the overpass.

Despite being injured, he allegedly got up and ran from the scene. Law enforcement later found him emerging from a wooded area near the highway, covered in blood.

When confronted, Mohamud reportedly tried to dispose of his wallet in nearby bushes and falsely claimed that his deceased passenger had been the driver.

Police at the scene found a pair of black Crocs inside the driver’s seat area—matching the shoes Mohamud admitted he had been wearing that day.

His family later confirmed that he had been driving the vehicle earlier that morning.

Prosecutors noted that Mohamud’s license was suspended at the time of the crash and that he was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle he drove, which was not present in the SUV.

Additionally, he has a history of driving-related offenses, including a DUI conviction from 2020 and an active deferred prosecution for a separate DUI case from 2021.

In January, he pleaded guilty to negligent driving, an amended charge from another DUI.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office has requested that bail remain set at $100,000, citing concerns over public safety.

The state initially sought a $150,000 bail, noting that Mohamud had a history of reckless driving, numerous traffic violations, and previous warrants.

The crash remains under investigation.

