Historic sign from Alaskan Way Viaduct to be installed over Bell Street in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: City of Seattle
SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation is reviving a piece of history from the old Alaskan Way Viaduct.

Removed in 2019, the Viaduct was double decker higway that ran between South King and Battery streets along Alaskan Way.

City officials have salvaged a historic sign that stood above the Viaduct, which will be reinstalled over Bell Street, near the intersection with Western Avenue.

It will also feature new lighting that will welcome pepole into to Belltown, the city said in a release.

The installation is expected to be finished on Sunday.

