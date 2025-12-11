Historic flooding: Whatcom County evacuations

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — KIRO 7 is keeping a close eye on the incoming evacuation orders for people across Washington. Right now, our state is experiencing record flooding and is under a state of emergency.

Conditions are changing rapidly. As of 11:45 a.m. on December 11, here is a look at the evacuations in Whatcom County:

On Wednesday, residents of Sumas, Nooksack, and Everson were evacuated.

So was Marietta and portions of Ferndale, according to Whatcom County Emergency Management.

Floodwaters covered streets and closed businesses in those cities.

Additionally, the border crossing at Sumas was closed and personnel evacuated after water covered Badger Road at Van Buren.

To help address countywide flood impacts, several resources are available:

Flood Call Center

Call (360) 788-5303 for those with needs or questions. English and Spanish-speakers are available for assistance.

Shelters

The shelters are open through Friday night, Dec. 12

North County Christ the King, 1816 – 18 th Street, Lynden

Street, Lynden Sonlight Church, 8800 Bender Road, Lynden

County road closures, for travel planning

For the latest updates from Whatcom County Emergency Management, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group