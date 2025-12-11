Historic flooding: Snohomish County evacuations

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — KIRO 7 is keeping a close eye on the incoming evacuation orders for people across Washington. Right now, our state is experiencing record flooding and is under a state of emergency.

Conditions are changing rapidly. As of 11:30 a.m. on December 11, here is a look at the evacuations in Snohomish County.

Arlington

The city is advising everyone situated near the Stillaguamish River to voluntarily evacuate.

Roadway closures are likely, which may impede travel. Portions of SR-9 in Arlington, I-5, and SR-530 are expected to be heavily impacted and potentially inaccessible because of flooding.

Check the Snohomish County Road Closure map for road closure updates: https://bit.ly/SnoCoRoadsClosedMap

Ebey Island

Ebey Island and Sunnyside Boulevard in Snohomish County are being asked to evacuate because of flooding.

Evacuation orders were sent out just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Dikes around Ebey Island are expected to overtop due to major flooding.

Monroe

Everyone living in Tualco Valley, just south of the city, was ordered to evacuate by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening.

Sultan

The Snohomish County sheriff has recommended that people in Sultan, just south of Date Avenue and west of Fourth Street, consider evacuating.

Sultan Voluntary Evacuation Zone

