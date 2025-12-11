Historic flooding: Skagit County evacuations

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — KIRO 7 is keeping a close eye on the incoming evacuation orders for people across Washington. Right now, our state is experiencing record flooding and is under a state of emergency.
Conditions are changing rapidly. As of 10:30 a.m. on December 11, here is a look at the evacuations in Skagit County.
Skagit County Emergency Management issued a Level 3 Evacuation for anyone living in the 100-year floodplain to evacuate. That means go now.
This includes areas along the Skagit River and most areas in the western part of the county, such as parts of Mount Vernon and much of Burlington and Sedro-Woolley.
Most rivers in the county will be in major flood stages throughout the day.
For updated river forecasts, call the River Level Hotline at (360) 416-1404.
Those in need of sandbags can reach email dem@co.skagit.wa or call (360) 416-2090.
To monitor road closures, click here.
For the latest from Skagit County Emergency Management, click here.
Shelters
The Skagit County Emergency Operations Center is coordinating shelters with local organizations, churches, towns, and the American Red Cross. Shelters and parking are on a first-come, first-served basis:
- Cascade Christian Church
- Address: 534 Township St., Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284
- Contact: 360-855-1484
- Pets must remain outside.
- Space available for vehicles, RVs, and trailers if needed
- Concrete High School
- Address: 7830 South Superior Avenue, Concrete, WA 98237
- Contact: 360-391-2589
- No pets allowed at this shelter
- Family Promise at Central United Methodist Church
- Address: 1013 Polte Rd, Sedro-Wooley, WA 98284
- Contact: 360-854-0743
- Pets will be accommodated if possible.
- Bethany Covenant Church – Red Cross Shelter
- Address: 1318 S 18th St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274
- Contact: 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767)
- Pets are not allowed at this shelter
Parking Lots for Vehicles Only
- Silo Park, Parking Lot
- o Address: 7503 N Superior, Concrete, WA
- Parking Lot behind Superior Building
- Address: 45418 Main Street, Concrete, WA
- Concrete Community Center
- o Address: 45821 Railroad Avenue, Concrete, WA
RV Parking
- Bakerview Park parking lot
- Address: 3101 East Fir Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
- Available for fully self-contained RVs only, no facilities or hookups.
- Skagit Speedway
- Address: 4796 Old Highway 99 North; Burlington WA 98233
©2025 Cox Media Group