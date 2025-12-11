Historic flooding: Skagit County evacuations

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — KIRO 7 is keeping a close eye on the incoming evacuation orders for people across Washington. Right now, our state is experiencing record flooding and is under a state of emergency.

Conditions are changing rapidly. As of 10:30 a.m. on December 11, here is a look at the evacuations in Skagit County.

Skagit County Emergency Management issued a Level 3 Evacuation for anyone living in the 100-year floodplain to evacuate. That means go now.

This includes areas along the Skagit River and most areas in the western part of the county, such as parts of Mount Vernon and much of Burlington and Sedro-Woolley.

Most rivers in the county will be in major flood stages throughout the day.

For updated river forecasts, call the River Level Hotline at (360) 416-1404.

Those in need of sandbags can reach email dem@co.skagit.wa or call (360) 416-2090.

Shelters

The Skagit County Emergency Operations Center is coordinating shelters with local organizations, churches, towns, and the American Red Cross. Shelters and parking are on a first-come, first-served basis:

Cascade Christian Church

Address: 534 Township St., Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284



Contact: 360-855-1484



Pets must remain outside.



Space available for vehicles, RVs, and trailers if needed

Concrete High School

Address: 7830 South Superior Avenue, Concrete, WA 98237



Contact: 360-391-2589



No pets allowed at this shelter

Family Promise at Central United Methodist Church

Address: 1013 Polte Rd, Sedro-Wooley, WA 98284



Contact: 360-854-0743



Pets will be accommodated if possible.

Bethany Covenant Church – Red Cross Shelter

Address: 1318 S 18th St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274



Contact: 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767)



Pets are not allowed at this shelter

Parking Lots for Vehicles Only

Silo Park, Parking Lot

o Address: 7503 N Superior, Concrete, WA

Parking Lot behind Superior Building

Address: 45418 Main Street, Concrete, WA

Concrete Community Center

o Address: 45821 Railroad Avenue, Concrete, WA

RV Parking

Bakerview Park parking lot

Address: 3101 East Fir Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273



Available for fully self-contained RVs only, no facilities or hookups.

Skagit Speedway

Address: 4796 Old Highway 99 North; Burlington WA 98233

