PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — KIRO 7 is keeping a close eye on the communities impacted by record flooding as Washington is under a state of emergency.

As of 12 p.m. on December 14, here is a look at the evacuations, displacements, and cleanup efforts in King County, according to King County Emergency Management:

Evacuations

As of Saturday evening, December 13, residents in the Kent/Auburn border area on the Green River were advised to evacuate and GO NOW due to ongoing flooding of the Green River from the storms.

The river is at levels that have not been seen before.

If you need extra assistance, please call 911.

This includes areas of:

City of Kent from Green River to South 277th Street, and SR 167 to Union Pacific railroad; some areas West of SR 167, and 68 Ave South or West Valley Hwy

Unincorporated King County north of 277th Street, south of Green River, and east of SR 167.

City of Auburn – areas south of South 277th Street, east of SR 167, west of the Green River, and north of 42nd Street NE, including the Trail Run Community, Copper Gate Apartments, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Historic flooding: King County - Need to know

Shelters

Auburn Community and Event Center , 910 9th St. SE, Auburn, WA, 98002

, 910 9th St. SE, Auburn, WA, 98002 Ray of Hope Shelter, 2806 Auburn Way N., Auburn, WA, 98002

2806 Auburn Way N., Auburn, WA, 98002 Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. SE., Monroe, WA 98272 (Open 24 hours) – Pets welcomed

Resources

As efforts turn from response to recovery after this week’s heavy rain and historic floods, King County Emergency Management offers tips and information for residents dealing with the aftermath.

To check road and transit conditions, learn more about staying healthy and assessing building damage after a flood, and to find information on solid waste, hazardous waste, and debris management, click here.

For help with mold cleanup, visit: flood recovery resources.

If you were affected by recent weather events, please complete the appropriate survey:

For more information on how to document and file a home damage claim after a flood, click here.

For Auburn residents, visit auburnwa.gov/flood for maps, shelter information, and the latest updates.

For more information from the county, visit kcemergency.com.

Check flood.kingcounty.gov for the most up-to-date information on the flood status of each King County river.

