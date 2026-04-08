Hiring freeze in Tacoma as city eyes $15M budget shortfall

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The City of Tacoma has implemented a hiring freeze that will remain in effect through the end of the year to save money.

The hiring freeze affects both hiring and promotions within the general city government. Tacoma has projected a potential $15 million deficit for its 2027 budget.

“This temporary freeze on hiring and promotions provides the city with the opportunity to carefully evaluate its organizational needs and align its staffing with community priorities, long-term strategic goals, and current financial realities,” City Manager Hyun Kim said. “The city remains deeply committed to its workforce and to serving the Tacoma community efficiently during this period of deliberate fiscal evaluation.”

Tacoma underwent a similar hiring freeze in 2024, saving the city approximately $4.8 million.

The City of Tacoma additionally announced that a critical hire review committee will be created to evaluate each vacancy on a case-by-case basis to ensure “critical operations remain fully resourced, community service levels are maintained, and all operational savings are accurately tracked.”

Anders Ibsen takes over as mayor of Tacoma

Anders Ibsen won the 2025 general election over John Hines to become the city’s newest mayor, replacing Victoria Woodards, who served as mayor since 2018. Ibsen received 57.1% of the vote, while Hines had 42.9%.

Ibsen, 39, served on the Tacoma City Council for eight years, from 2012 to 2019, in addition to being a broker at a real estate firm in Tacoma. He previously faced off against Hines for a council seat in 2015, winning that election a decade ago.

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