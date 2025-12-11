‘In hip waders shooting pool and drinking beer:’ Sultan businesses brace for flooding

SULTAN, Wash. — The worst of the flooding is still ahead for many around the Puget Sound area, but those along the Skykomish River saw the river crest Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The high waters brought road closures, traffic jams and numerous water rescues.

Downtown Sultan was swamped, prompting the city’s mayor to issue a voluntary evacuation order.

“Me and a couple of my buddies started grabbing sandbags and bringing them in,” said TJ Council of Loggers Bar in downtown Sultan. ”Just doing whatever we can to keep the bar dry.”

Sandbags were a hot commodity in Sultan Tuesday and Wednesday. They were piled high in front of buildings at risk of flooding, including Loggers, which employees brag never closes.

“We’ve been in here in hip waders shooting pool and drinking beer,” Council said.

A stretch of downtown filled with water over the course of just a few hours. Some scrambled to put sandbags in place at the last minute while others came out on bicycles or paddleboards to enjoy the water.

It wasn’t all fun and games, though.

“On most of our rescues, we have had people sitting on the hood or roof of the car out here,” Jamal Beckham of Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue said.

Beckham said his crew rescued three people from three separate cars along the same road in Monroe, which was one of more than half a dozen rescue calls they responded to since the flooding began.

“We warn people, ‘don’t drive through water, you don’t know how deep it is,’” he said. “Then they get out there and realize their car is dead.”

Even smart driving could not prevent the flooding and landslides that cause Highway 2 to shut down, causing miles of backups and hours of detours.

Forces of nature are unavoidable, but people do what they can.

“We don’t want anything to get ruined,” Julio Vargas, Jr. of Maria’s restaurant said while piling sandbags outside his business.

The Skykomish River is expected to stay in its major flood stage until Thursday afternoon.

