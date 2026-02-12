Hilary Duff announces tour with two Washington dates

Millennials, this is what dreams are made of: Hilary Duff has announced a world tour with two stops in Washington.

The Lucky Me Tour will begin this summer with dates across seven countries scheduled into 2027.

The “Lizzie McGuire” star revealed details of the tour on her Instagram on Thursday.

She will perform at the Cascades Amphitheater in Ridgefield on July 14 and the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn the next day.

Presale will begin next week.

She first teased the tour announcement at her final “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” show in LA when she brought fans onstage to reenact the viral “With Love” dance.

It comes a few months after Duff released a new song, “Mature.” It’s about her younger self dating someone older.

Her first studio album in over a decade, “Luck...or Something,” will be released on February 20. Her last album was released in 2015, “Breathe In. Breathe Out.”

