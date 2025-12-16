Highway 410 in Enumclaw will stay closed for ‘quite some time’ as road damage worsens

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Highway 410 in Enumclaw has “significantly worsened,” according to the Enumclaw Police Department, stating the highway will be closed “for quite some time.”

A portion of Highway 410 was initially closed last week while the White River flooded.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews are placing more rock along the highway to help stabilize the washed-out road.

“WSDOT will be out to assess the damage and determine a solution soon, but with the extensive damage across the region, we are not sure when to have an exact answer,” the Enumclaw Police Department stated. “As soon as we know more, we will post the information. For now, Greenwater Fire is continuing to work diligently to provide assistance to the folks up the hill who need it the most.”

Seventeen miles of the highway remain closed. The damaged part of the highway is near milepost 25. The Greenwater Fire Department established daily convoys to transport people between Enumclaw and Greenwater, with two round-trip convoys per day.

