Highway 410 in Enumclaw reopens after significant road damage

Highway 410 between Enumclaw and Greenwater reopened on Tuesday despite the Enumclaw Police Department stating the conditions had “significantly worsened” and would be closed “for quite some time.”

Eastbound and westbound SR 410 traffic will alternate in the westbound lane by use of a temporary traffic signal near Farman Street N. in Enumclaw, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

Delays throughout the area near the temporary signal are expected.

Highway 410 previously closed due to White River flooding

A portion of Highway 410 was initially closed on Dec. 11 while the White River flooded.

WSDOT crews placed more rock along the highway to help stabilize the washed-out road.

“WSDOT will be out to assess the damage and determine a solution soon, but with the extensive damage across the region, we are not sure when to have an exact answer,” the Enumclaw Police Department stated. “As soon as we know more, we will post the information. For now, Greenwater Fire is continuing to work diligently to provide assistance to the folks up the hill who need it the most.”

Seventeen miles of the highway were closed. The damaged part of the highway is near milepost 25. The Greenwater Fire Department established daily convoys to transport people between Enumclaw and Greenwater, with two round-trip convoys per day.

