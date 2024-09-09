Highline Public Schools closed Monday as they deal with a possible cyberattack

BURIEN, Wash. — On Sunday, Highline Public Schools announced that all schools will be closed as they deal with a possible cyberattack.

The closures affect all activities, athletics and meetings at Highline schools.

According to the news release, unauthorized activity on their technology systems was detected.

Highline has taken action to protect critical systems and is working with state, federal and a third-party organization to restore and test their systems.

A message on their website said:

“We understand this comes as an unexpected disruption, particularly on the eve of the first day of kindergarten for many of our families. We recognize the burden this decision places on both families and staff, but student safety is our top priority, and we cannot have school without these critical systems in place.”

Schools and central office administrators will still be required to report to work on Monday.

Highline Public Schools will notify staff and families by 2 p.m. on Monday on whether schools will be closed on Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

