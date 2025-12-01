3 in custody after student assaulted outside Highline High School, firearm involved

Highline High School in Burien was in lockdown just before 1 p.m. after reports of a person with a weapon inside the school, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are currently looking through the school and nearby areas.

The weapon was later clarified to be a firearm that wasn’t discharged, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

By 2:40 p.m. the lockdown was lifted and students were released.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, three people are in custody.

KIRO 7 News was also told that a student was assaulted outside the school.

KIRO 7 News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

