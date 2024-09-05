High-speed chase in Pierce County ends in crash, woman arrested and gun recovered

A stolen vehicle pursuit in Pierce County early Wednesday morning ended in a crash and the arrest of one suspect, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 12:48 a.m., a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle near 72nd Street East and McKinley Avenue East and began following it while waiting for backup units to arrive.

As the suspect sped away, the deputy activated his lights and siren, but the driver refused to stop, leading to a high-speed chase.

The pursuit continued until the deputy had to slow for traffic at the intersection of 38th and McKinley, temporarily losing sight of the vehicle.

Moments later, the deputy saw smoke ahead and discovered the vehicle had crashed into several parked cars.

The female driver and male passenger were seen walking away from the wreck.

A second deputy arrived on the scene and arrested the woman while the male passenger ran away.

A witness reported that the man appeared to be holding a gun as he ran.

Another firearm was found inside the vehicle on the driver’s seat floorboard.

The woman was transported to the hospital for evaluation and later booked into the Pierce County Jail.

She faces charges of eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The search for the male passenger is ongoing.

