High school threat turned out to be a hoax in Snoqualmie

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A threat written on a bathroom wall at Mount Si High School turned out to be a hoax.

Around 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Snoqualmie Police were told about a possible threat to Mount Si High School.

A student reported seeing a threat, written inside a bathroom wall, warning that there would be a shooting at the school on October 31.

Police started an investigation and identified a student who may have been the one who wrote the message.

Police stated that the message turned out to be a joke, intended to scare students away from school that day.

Snoqualmie Police will be working with the King County Prosecutor’s Office to bring criminal charges.

“Threats of any kind in our schools are unacceptable,” the Snoqualmie Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Anyone thinking of making false threats in the future should expect to be held accountable for their actions.”

Police ask anyone with information about the threat to call the department at (425) 888-3333, option 1.

