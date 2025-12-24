HHS, Robert Kennedy Jr. declare public health emergency for WA after storms, flooding, landslides

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is declaring a public health emergency for Washington after strong winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides damaged the region.

This declaration follows President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration issued on Dec. 12. Trump’s emergency assistance was dedicated for Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Whatcom, and Yakima counties, in addition to the Samish Indian Nation and all other Tribal Nations within the specified jurisdictions.

“HHS stands ready to assist state and local response efforts in the state of Washington due to the potential health care impacts from severe storms,” said John Knox, HHS’ Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

HHS stated that the weather emergency in western Washington has existed since Dec. 9.

HHS will provide the state access to HHS emPOWER. Data from HHS emPOWER includes the number of Medicare beneficiaries who are reliant on electricity-dependent durable medical equipment and certain health care services, such as dialysis, oxygen tanks, or home health care.

“With today’s declaration and waiver, HHS is helping ensure that residents in the storm’s path have continuous access to the care they need during and after this storm,” Knox said. “ASPR’s highly trained personnel are prepared to support state and local actions to save lives and protect the delivery of health care services.”

