Here’s why you should stay out of Seattle’s Green Lake

SEATTLE — Public Health Seattle & King County is asking people and their pets to stay out of the water at Green Lake.

It’s because of high cyanotoxin levels that were found during recent lab tests of the water.

Signs are being installed on site at Green Lake to warn visitors.

This advisory will remain in effect until algae dissipates and two consecutive tests show safe levels.

“Dogs are especially vulnerable to cyanotoxins, which can be lethal at levels harmless to humans,” the department shared in the alert.

There are at least five other waterways where people are asked to stay out because of algae or bacteria concerns:

Gene Coulon Beach in Renton

Houghton Beach and Juanita Beach in Kirkland

Lake Wilderness Beach

Newcastle Beach

To see the latest updates, click here.

