Here’s where to find cooling centers in western Washington

WASHINGTON — With temperatures getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the first half of this week several areas around Puget Sound are opening up cooling shelters for the public.

Here’s where you can find a spot to cool down:

Note: if you are using a desktop, you can hit ‘CTRL and F’ on your keyboard to search for a certain location.

King County

Seattle

The following are Seattle day centers for people experiencing homelessness. These day centers remain open on their regular schedule.

Pierce County

If you’re unsheltered or in need of a safe, cool place to rest and hydrate, there are multiple locations open across Pierce County:

Libraries

Malls and shopping centers

Day centers and shelters

Parks and shaded public areas

You can find the updated list of shelters in Pierce County for July 15 here and for July 16 here.

Snohomish County

There are 27 operating cooling centers in Snohomish County. Below is a list :

Brier Library 23303 Brier Road Brier View View Library Edmonds Library 650 Main St Edmonds View View Library Lynnwood Library 19200 44th Avenue W Lynnwood View View Library Daleway Park (Spray Park) 19015 64th Ave W Lynnwood 11AM-7PM Monday-Sunday View Park/Community Center North Lynnwood (Spray Park) 18510 44th Ave W Lynnwood 11AM-7PM Monday-Sunday View Park/Community Center Mill Creek Library 15429 Bothell Everett Hwy Mill Creek View View Library Sultan Library 319 Main Street Sultan View View Library Willis Tucker (Spray Park) 6705 Puget Park Dr Snohomish View View Park/Community Center Mukilteo Library 4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd Mukilteo View View Library Library Evergreen Branch 9512 Evergreen Way Everett View View Library Snohomish Library 311 Maple Avenue Snohomish View View Library Rotary Centennial Water Playground at Forest Park 802 E. Mukilteo Blvd. Everett View View Park/Community Center Everett Public Library Main Branch 2702 Hoyt Ave Everett View View Library Comeford Park (Spray Park) 514 Delta Ave Marysville View View Park/Community Center

