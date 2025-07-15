Here’s where to find cooling centers in western Washington

WASHINGTON — With temperatures getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the first half of this week several areas around Puget Sound are opening up cooling shelters for the public.
King County
Seattle
The following are Seattle day centers for people experiencing homelessness. These day centers remain open on their regular schedule.
- The Salvation Army
- Jefferson Day Center (4th & Jefferson)
- Every Day, 7:00 am – 5:00 pm
- White Center Community Center
- Seattle Indian Center Day Center (624 S. Dearborn Street)
- Monday – Friday, 9:30 am – 5:30 pm
- Compass Day Center (77 S Washington St.)
- Open Daily, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm
- Elizabeth Gregory Home (1604 NE 50th St.)
- Sunday – Friday, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm
- Women only
- ICS Hygiene Center (1215 Thomas St.)
- Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
- YouthCare
- Orion Center (1828 Yale Ave)
- Monday – Friday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm (except Wednesdays CLOSED from 1:00–3:00 pm) (Ages 12-24)
- UDYC (4516 15th Ave. NE)
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm / Wednesday 8:00 am – 1:00 pm / Sunday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
- Youth only (ages 12 to 24)
- South Seattle (9416 Rainier Ave S)
- 24 hours (except Wednesday CLOSED from 12:45 pm – 3:00 pm)
- Youth only (ages 12 to 24)
- Mary’s Place: Allen Family Center (3190 Martin Luther King Jr Way S)
- Families with children only
- Just off the Seattle Light Rail Line at the Mt. Baker station
- Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Chief Seattle Club Day Center (410 2nd Ave. Ext S.)
- Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Aurora Commons (8914 Aurora Ave N.)
- Monday – Thursday, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
- Bread of Life Mission (97 South Main St.)
- Monday – Friday, 9:30 am – 3:00 pm
- Immanuel Lutheran (1215 Thomas St.)
- Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Street Youth Ministries (4540 15th Ave NE)
- Monday – Tuesday, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, Wednesday – Friday, 10:30 am – 2:30 pm
- New Horizons Ministries (2709 3rd Ave)
- Monday – Thursday, 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
- Youth/Young Adult Only (13-25)
- Christ Spirit Church (6115 Beacon Ave S.)
- Monday – Friday, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Adults (Singles/Couples)
Pierce County
If you’re unsheltered or in need of a safe, cool place to rest and hydrate, there are multiple locations open across Pierce County:
- Libraries
- Malls and shopping centers
- Day centers and shelters
- Parks and shaded public areas
You can find the updated list of shelters in Pierce County for July 15 here and for July 16 here.
Snohomish County
There are 27 operating cooling centers in Snohomish County. Below is a list :
|Brier Library
|23303 Brier Road
|Brier
|View
|View
|Library
|Edmonds Library
|650 Main St
|Edmonds
|View
|View
|Library
|Lynnwood Library
|19200 44th Avenue W
|Lynnwood
|View
|View
|Library
|Daleway Park (Spray Park)
|19015 64th Ave W
|Lynnwood
|11AM-7PM Monday-Sunday
|View
|Park/Community Center
|North Lynnwood (Spray Park)
|18510 44th Ave W
|Lynnwood
|11AM-7PM Monday-Sunday
|View
|Park/Community Center
|Mill Creek Library
|15429 Bothell Everett Hwy
|Mill Creek
|View
|View
|Library
|Sultan Library
|319 Main Street
|Sultan
|View
|View
|Library
|Willis Tucker (Spray Park)
|6705 Puget Park Dr
|Snohomish
|View
|View
|Park/Community Center
|Mukilteo Library
|4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd
|Mukilteo
|View
|View
|Library
|Library Evergreen Branch
|9512 Evergreen Way
|Everett
|View
|View
|Library
|Snohomish Library
|311 Maple Avenue
|Snohomish
|View
|View
|Library
|Rotary Centennial Water Playground at Forest Park
|802 E. Mukilteo Blvd.
|Everett
|View
|View
|Park/Community Center
|Everett Public Library Main Branch
|2702 Hoyt Ave
|Everett
|View
|View
|Library
|Comeford Park (Spray Park)
|514 Delta Ave
|Marysville
|View
|View
|Park/Community Center
