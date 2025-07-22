Local

Here’s when Southwest Airlines will end its ‘open seating’ policy

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane
Near miss FILE PHOTO: A Southwest flight similar to this one had a near miss on Tuesday at Chicago Midway Airport. (Markus Mainka/Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

WASHINGTON — Next year, Southwest Airlines will end its “open seating” policy early next year.

Assigned seats for passengers will start on January 27.

Southwest first announced the change last summer, where they said they will switch to assigned seating for the first time in the airline’s history.

The ability to get certain seats will depend on the fare. Purchase options will include standard, preferred and extra legroom seats

Tickets for assigned seats can be purchased beginning next week.

Southwest also announced that it will no longer offer two free checked bags to many of its customers.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read