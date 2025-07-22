Here’s when Southwest Airlines will end its ‘open seating’ policy

WASHINGTON — Next year, Southwest Airlines will end its “open seating” policy early next year.

Assigned seats for passengers will start on January 27.

Southwest first announced the change last summer, where they said they will switch to assigned seating for the first time in the airline’s history.

The ability to get certain seats will depend on the fare. Purchase options will include standard, preferred and extra legroom seats

Tickets for assigned seats can be purchased beginning next week.

Southwest also announced that it will no longer offer two free checked bags to many of its customers.

©2025 Cox Media Group