Here’s what we know about the Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory celebrations

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks just won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots and KIRO 7 News has confirmed details about what the celebrations will look like when the team returns.

There will be a trophy presentation at 10 a.m. at Lumen Field.

It will be a ticketed event and gates will open two hours prior.

Following the presentation, there will be a parade that begins at approximately 11 a.m.

KIRO 7 is working to confirm the parade route and will update this story as that information becomes available.

The last time the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl was in 2014 and the route traveled south along 4th Avenue, passing through Westlake Park, and concluded at the north entrance of the field.

