Here’s what to do if you encounter a down power line

PUGET SOUND, Wash. — More than 180,000 people in the Puget Sound area remain without power following Tuesday’s bomb cyclone.

Strong winds pulled trees out of the ground and tossed branches all over. As a result, there are now power lines down all over the place—some of which could be live—and could electrocute you.

What happens if you encounter one?

According to Puget Sound Energy (PSE), you need to do the following:

· Always assume it is energized

· Stay 35 feet away

· Do not try to rescue a person or pet near a down line

· Call 911 or the utility company in the area to report the line

· Do not drive over the power line

What if a power line hits your car?

PSE says…

· Stay in your car and call for a utility company’s help

· If you have to get out of your car, jump away from it and land with both feet

· Don’t touch the outside of the car

· Take small, shuffling steps until you’re a safe distance from the car

You can read more of PSE’s advice here.

To view current power outages by county, click here.

