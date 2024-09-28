Here’s how you can help 130 cats rescued in Brinnon

BRINNON, Wash. — This week, about 130 cats and kittens were rescued from a property in Brinnon, and the Center Valley Animal Rescue needs help caring for these animals.

“This was our biggest actual cat hoarding case,” Sara Penhallegon of the Center Valley Animal Rescue (CVAR) in Quilcene said.

CVAR is looking for donations of fleece blankets that are new or in good shape to keep the kittens warm.

The rescue posted an Amazon wish list online with other items such as carriers and pee pads, that people can gift.

Monetary donations can also be made here.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the pets were taken Wednesday during an ongoing investigation.

A representative from the department said the cats were found living across the property, including inside abandoned vehicles. The representative said it appeared none had been spayed or neutered.

Eventually, all of these cats will need new loving homes, but that won’t be for a few more weeks.

Penhallegon says many of the cats are being treated for medical issues.

“The biggest medical problems we’re seeing are from fleas and parasites and those can be major problems,” she said.

Sheriff’s officials told KIRO 7 that no arrests have been made in this case. The investigation is still ongoing. All evidence will be handed over to prosecutors, who will issue decisions on criminal charges.

