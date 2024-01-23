Help homeless pets, get a ‘poorly drawn’ picture of yours at Tacoma shelter’s fundraiser

TACOMA, Wash. — Have you ever wanted a custom portrait of your pet?

Do you want to help animals in need?

If you answered yes to both, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has the event for you happening from Tuesday through Thursday.

Here’s how it works. Make a $30 donation to the shelter, submit a photo, and dedicated volunteers will create a drawing of your pet, all online.

But there’s something you should know. It may be a drawing, and it may be one of your pet, but chances are it may not be a good drawing of your pet, the shelter warns.

“We’re a whole lot better at caring for animals than we are at drawing them. You *might* get one of our super-talented artists, but odds are, it’ll be a charmingly amateur creation,” the shelter wrote on its Facebook page, adding that the art will likely bring a smile to your face.

If you’re interested in the “Poorly Drawn Pets” fundraiser, see the shelter’s Facebook post.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County said it relies on donations to care for about 10,000 animals a year.

©2024 Cox Media Group