Help the Evergreen State Fair care for animals impacted by floodwaters

MONROE, Wash. — The Evergreen State Fair Park has opened its Monroe grounds to care for livestock threatened by Washington’s historic flooding.

Staff says if people would like to help, they can donate animal bedding and pine or fir shavings – no cedar.

You can contact the Monroe Co-op at (360) 794-4663 or the Snohomish Co-op at (360) 568-2104 to purchase bedding or shavings. The fairgrounds will then arrange pick-up.

You can also purchase from your choice of stores and deliver to the Evergreen State Fair Park. Coastal Farm & Ranch, Monroe, Tractor Supply Co., Monroe are other local options.

Staff says it is not accepting feed because each animal has specific dietary needs.

Another option is monetary donations. You can donate directly through the Snohomish County Parks Reservations page by clicking here. At the top of the page, you will see a donation button. Once you have donated, you can mark it for Emergency Support.

