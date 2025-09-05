Help the ‘Class of 2025’ at Pasado’s Safe Haven ‘graduate’ into a loving home

MONROE, Wash. — Students aren’t the only ones posing for back-to-school pictures.

Dogs at Pasado’s Safe Haven are hoping their new school-like photos will win your heart:

‘Class of 2025’ at Pasado's Safe Haven



The goal is to help them ‘graduate’ from the rescue and find a loving home.

The Monroe is also waiving adoption fees for September.

You can see the full list of available animals by clicking here.

If you are interested, you can schedule a meet-and-greet to make sure the match is a good fit for you and the pet.

