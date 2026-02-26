Help better protect 11 species that are at risk in Washington

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wants to hear from you.

They’re looking for information that could help with recovery efforts for 11 wildlife species.

The olive ridley sea turtle, Guadalupe fur seal, gray whale, American white pelican, western snowy plover, ferruginous hawk, and Oregon vesper sparrow have been classified as either endangered, threatened, or sensitive.

WDFW is also looking for information about the northern leopard frog, Cascade red fox, Oregon vesper sparrow, and Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly.

“Your observations on populations, habitat conditions, threats, and conservation efforts could help guide WDFW’s conservation recovery work in the future,” the department shared.

They are especially looking for information about the species’ demographics, current habitat conditions, threats and trends to populations, and existing conservation measures that have benefited the species.

“We are interested in hearing from members of the public, including non-governmental organizations, universities, private researchers, and naturalists, who might have relevant information about these wildlife species,” said Taylor Cotten, WDFW conservation assessment section manager. “You could have valuable data, such as annual population counts or privately developed habitat management plans, that can help us better understand the conservation status and recovery opportunities of these animals in Washington.”

You can submit written comments and observations via email or by mailing Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife ATTN: Taylor Cotten, P.O. Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504.

