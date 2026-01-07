Heavy snowfall slows down traffic over Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Heavy snow is falling at Snoqualmie Pass, bringing traffic to a crawl and prompting the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to activate snow plows nonstop.

As snow continues to accumulate, WSDOT officials are prepared to clear the roads with snowplows in operation. During this winter storm, crews will be plowing in tandem to effectively remove snow from the roadway, slowing travel times for drivers.

Vehicles were seen pulling over to put on chains due to the adverse conditions. Jason Smith, a truck driver, expressed frustration about the process, saying, “Kind of a pain in the (...) really.”

Despite the challenges for drivers, the heavy snowfall has excited many skiers. The Summit at Snoqualmie has announced the opening of Alpental is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 7th. Staff members were actively preparing for the influx of skiers and snowboarders.

Karter Riach with the Summit at Snoqualmie noted, “It’s going to be an extra special opening day too, because we have the brand new Edelweiss Triple Chair that’s going open, which is our third new chair lift in three years.”

Skiers were also seen enthusiastically approaching the reception area, including Gareth Pageroth, who stated, “I was like, let me get up here and see Snoqualmie and then I’ll come up with some friends next week to see Alpental. I’m super excited.”

WSDOT recommends that travelers heading to the pass bring chains, reduce speed, and prepare for a long trip, as conditions can change quickly with the icy, snowy conditions.

