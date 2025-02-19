Smash-and-grab robbery puts heavy police presence outside Kemp’s Cannabis

KIRO 7 is on scene in Belltown as a heavy police presence surrounds Kemp’s Cannabis’ Belltown location early Wednesday morning. It appears that this is in response to a smash-and-grab robbery.

Police got on scene at Denny Way and 1st Ave. around 3:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

Our crews on scene say police are surrounding the building and are using megaphones to speak to a suspect or suspects.

KIRO 7 crews on scene see a gray vehicle with a smashed in bumper, with the bumper facing the building and the front of the car facing the street. This usually happens in a smash-and-grab situation, where suspects use a vehicle to smash into a building to break down its walls or iron gates to then steal money or products from.

The steel shuttering at this scene is also smashed.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.





