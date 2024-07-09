Heat Advisory extended with more record-breaking temps

WESTERN WASHINGTON — It will be even hotter today after recording-breaking temperatures on Monday sent people running to lakes, rivers or indoors to beat the heat.

We set records Monday in Olympia, Seattle and out to the coast.

Seattle hit 95° to tie the record and Olympia hit 99° to break it! For most of us in Western Washington, the peak of the heat will be today with my forecast high temperature in Seattle of 96° also setting a new daily record high.

It will be near 100° near the Cascades south of Interstate 90 and in southern locations like Olympia, much of Lewis County and around Shelton.

It will be 105°-110° in parts of Central Washington.

The Heat Advisory has been extended through Wednesday for all of Western Washington with Excessive Heat Warnings east of the Cascades.

At the beaches Tuesday, onshore cooling flow off the Pacific will start up and will take the edge off the heat in the interior of Western Washington on Wednesday, though Seattle’s forecast high of 88° still being about ten degrees warmer than average.

We’ll settle back to the upper 70s through low 80s Thursday and Friday before a modest warmup to the mid-80s in Seattle for the weekend.

©2024 Cox Media Group