Healthier Together: Colorectal cancer rates spike among young people

Colorectal cancer has become the leading cause of cancer-related death for people under age 50, prompting health officials to emphasize new screening guidelines as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month concludes this March.

Medical experts are highlighting a shift in recommendations that lowered the initial screening age from 50 to 45 to address the rising number of young people getting sick with colorectal cancer.

Data from the American Cancer Society shows that rectal cancer rates increased by 1% annually from 2019 to 2022. This specific type of cancer now makes up 32% of all colorectal cancer diagnoses. In Western Washington, local programs like the Fred Hutch Cancer Center’s screening program have seen screening rates among adults jump from 62% to 73% in a span of a few years, from 2021 to 2025.

Dr. Neel Dey is a gastroenterologist at Fred Hutch Cancer Center. He noted that both physicians and scientists are focused on early-onset cases.

“I think physicians and scientists are also really motivated to help curb this trend,” said Dr. Dey. “Encouraging folks who maybe have symptoms of early onset colorectal cancer, such as rectal bleeding, to get it checked out... staying on top of folks that are 45 and maybe weren’t aware, that’s the starting age to get plugged in,” added Dr. Dey.

Research suggests that lifestyle and dietary habits may contribute to the increased risk. Dr. Michael Martin, an epidemiology and biostatistics expert at the University of California at San Francisco, pointed to the prevalence of ultra-processed foods.

“Over the past 50 years, we’ve had much more ultra-processed food. Moving more toward a plant-based diet, away from a diet focused on meats and animal products, is a very healthy move,” said Dr. Martin.

To help identify those at higher risk, Fred Hutch developed MyGeneRisk. This tool allows patients to combine genetic test results with other known risk factors to determine their individual risk level for colorectal cancer. Awareness has also been driven by high-profile cases involving public figures who were diagnosed at relatively young ages. Movie star Chadwick Boseman and television actor James Van Der Beek both faced the disease and died, drawing national attention to the risks facing younger generations.

Medical professionals emphasize that early detection remains the most effective way to survive a diagnosis.

“If you get it early, it’s 100% treatable,” Dr. Martin said.

©2026 Cox Media Group