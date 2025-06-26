Healthcare workers union files suit to stop Valley Medical Center layoffs

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A local healthcare workers’ union is suing to halt layoffs and closures within Valley Medical Center, according to a news release from the union on Tuesday.

SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, representing more than 2,400 healthcare workers, is seeking to pause layoffs at the following clinics:

Maternal Fetal Medicine

Occupational Health Services

Kent Primary Care

Healthcare Covington North

Northwest Pavilion

Inpatient Pediatrics

Pediatric Neurology

Renton Landing Urgent Care

NICU reduction to Level II

The union stated that it found evidence indicating Valley officials received information about upcoming payments multiple times but decided to move forward with closing the clinics.

“We were assured months ago that the funding was coming,” Jordan Middleton, a registered nurse at Valley Medical Center, said via the release. “Why is Valley the only hospital resorting to cuts and closures? Valley’s own mission calls for ‘caring for our community like family,’ but cuts to care would be devastating to the health of our South King County community. Our patients deserve quality care, not reduced access to care.”

Healthcare workers are now calling for transparency and accountability from the center.

“Valley leadership needs to do better,” Jake McMurray, an interventional radiology tech, said via the release. “The decline in transparency and trustworthiness coming from the top over the past few years is alarming. With these cuts, Valley is moving in the wrong direction. We’ll keep fighting to protect care in South King County.”

Valley Medical Center responds to lawsuit

Valley Medical Center told KIRO Newsradio, via a statement, it is in a “critical financial position.” In February, Valley Medical Center learned the federal funding it relies on would not be renewed for 2025.

The center said it is pausing on a rebid from a part-time to full-time staffing model for up to 120 days, impacting 2,181 staff accounts to make up for $10 million in losses. Other changes will account for $30 million in lost revenue.

“Valley’s leaders and our teams are doing everything possible to help stabilize operations and create a viable path forward for those we serve,” Valley wrote in its statement.

Valley Medical Center announces closures of 5 clinics

Valley Medical Center announcedin May that it was closing five clinics, including an urgent care center in Renton. It’s consolidating two other clinics and closing two hospital units by June 27. The provider estimates that 50% of its 4,000 employees will be affected by the moves, although it is not clear how many will ultimately lose their jobs.

Also in May, Valley Medical reported that, year to date, it is operating at a $25 million loss, due to uncertainties over state and federal funding and insurance company reimbursements. And those in the medical profession fear it will only get worse.

The most impactful changes include closures of key inpatient hospital units. The Northwest Pavilion inpatient unit and the Inpatient Pediatrics department will both close on June 27. The closure follows a sharp decline in patient volume, with an average of just four inpatients per day. While Valley will continue to provide outpatient pediatric services, inpatient care will now be directed to regional children’s hospitals.

Several Valley outpatient clinics are also set to close permanently by the end of June. Kent Primary Care, Occupational Health Services, and the Pediatric Neurology and Sleep Medicine clinic will close, along with the Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic, which is ending its satellite service contract. Renton Landing Urgent Care closed earlier on May 12.

The Medication Management clinic in Covington will partially merge with Valley’s Renton campus by June 20, while Valley Women’s Healthcare in Covington will combine services with the Renton and Auburn locations by June 27.

©2025 Cox Media Group