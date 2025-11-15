Health Officials: New human case of Avian Flu confirmed in Grays Harbor County

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new strain of human avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been confirmed in Grays Harbor County, according to the Washington Department of Health (DOH).

The strain had previously been reported in animals, but this is the first time it has been detected in humans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the DOH are still considering the risk to the public to be very low.

The strain was identified in an older patient who was hospitalized with underlying symptoms.

The individual is believed to have contracted the virus after their backyard flock of domestic poultry was exposed to wild birds.

Avian influenza naturally occurs in aquatic birds and is caused by type A viruses.

It can be passed to other bird species and can be deadly to poultry such as chickens and turkeys.

In some cases, it can be transmitted to mammals, and in rare instances, it can affect humans.

The CDC and DOH recommend that individuals who work with infected birds, cattle, or domestic or wild animals take precautions, such as wearing eye protection and waterproof outerwear.

They also advise avoiding raw or undercooked food products and not feeding them to pets.

People should ensure that their domesticated or backyard poultry, as well as any pets, do not come into contact with sick or dead birds.

Birds that are sick or dead should be reported to the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife.

©2025 Cox Media Group