Health officials: avoid Meydenbauer Bay due to Medina sewage leak

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

MEDINA - — Officials with Seattle King County Public Health are urging people and their pets to avoid an area of Meydenbauer Bay because of a sewage leak.

According to the city of Bellevue, a contractor hit a wastewater pipe, causing the sewage to flow into the bay.

The advisory is until September 2 at 3:45 p.m.

