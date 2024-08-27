Health officials: avoid Meydenbauer Bay due to Medina sewage leak

MEDINA - — Officials with Seattle King County Public Health are urging people and their pets to avoid an area of Meydenbauer Bay because of a sewage leak.

According to the city of Bellevue, a contractor hit a wastewater pipe, causing the sewage to flow into the bay.

The advisory is until September 2 at 3:45 p.m.

A sewage overflow has occurred in Medina after a contractor hit a wastewater pipe. Seattle King County Public Health (SKCPH) has advised people and pets to stay out of the water highlighted on the map until Sept 2 at 3:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/lAUwyEvdiY — Bellevue, Washington (@bellevuewa) August 27, 2024

