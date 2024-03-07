Heads up travelers! Light rail between Northgate, UW will be on single track this weekend

SEATTLE — Link light rail trains between Seattle’s Northgate and University of Washington stations will be single tracking this weekend.

According to Sound Transit, this will affect Link 1 Line trains starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, through Sunday, March 10, at 9.am.

This will have trains running every 24 minutes between the two stations, as well as every 12 minutes between the UW and Angle Lake stations.

Anyone continuing on beyond the UW station will need to transfer to a north or southbound train to complete their journey.

For more information on alternative options this weekend, you can head to this link.





