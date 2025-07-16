Heads up! SDOT will be cooling bridges periodically in Ballard, Fremont during heat

SEATTLE — As temperatures get into the 90s tomorrow, humans and pets aren’t the only thing that needs cooling off.

Bridges, too, need to keep cool or they won’t work how they should.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said that crews will periodically be spraying the Ballard, Fremont and University bridges until Friday if temperatures stay 80 degrees or hotter.

The crews will spray the steel with water to keep the bridges cool. The high temperatures can cause the steel to expand, which can create problems for opening and closing these bridges.

For the Ballard and Fremont bridges, travelers can expect short closures (approx. 10- to 15-minutes) during the showers. For the University bridge, there are no traffic impacts to vehicles, but bicyclists may need to dismount.

SDOT has not specified when these cool-downs will happen, but said it will likely take place between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

