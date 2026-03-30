Heads up! K9 training will bring extra police presence at 2 shuttered Snohomish County schools

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — If you see several police cars in Marysville and Arlington this week, no need to panic.

Marysville police said it is hosting the Pacific Northwest Police Detection Dog Association Conference, and these K9s will be training at three locations.

These locations include:

The former Liberty Elementary campus (Marysville)

The former Arlington High School campus (Arlington)

A hotel in Smokey Point

“Many of the teams are brushing up their skills ahead of FIFA World Cup events, where the real MVPs will be the dogs using their noses to keep everyone safe,” Marysville PD said.

All training sites are closed to the public.

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