Heads up drivers! After months of debate, state OKs $15 tolls on I-405, SR 167

OLYMPIA, Wash. — If you take the Interstate 405 or State Route 167 toll lanes between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m., you may be in for a shock.

The Washington State Transportation Commission on Monday approved a $15 maximum for both the I-405 express toll lanes and the SR 167 high occupancy toll lanes, from Auburn to Lynnwood.

The changes will take effect on March 1.

Currently, a trip during peak times costs $10 on I-405 and $9 on SR-167.

The goal of the dynamic pricing, which goes to the minimum fee when the law use is low, and increases to the maximum when lane use reaches capacity, is to fill, but not overfill, the lanes so speed can be maintained.

According to the WSTC, the toll rates have not been raised since they were set on SR 167 more than 15 years ago, and more than 8 years ago on I-405.

The toll money will fund repairs and improvements.

