Heading out this weekend? Be prepared for active weather!

If you’re heading east of the Cascades today or tonight, you’ll need to be prepared. Whether you’re camping at Sun Lakes State Park or going to see Brandi at the Gorge, active weather could be an issue tonight. Have a backup plan if you’re camping, or at the very least, be ready to move into your car instead of your tent.

To start, we’re sunny again today with warmer weather in the 70s and 80s west of the Cascades and in the 80s and 90s east of the Cascades. There is an area of low pressure to our south, the same low that produced some showers on Memorial Day in western Washington, that will move north and push moisture and instability our way.

Thursday afternoon and evening: showers and thunderstorms will start and could be severe. The wind could also be an issue, with gusts in the 40-50+ mph range, plus whatever occurs in stronger/severe storms.

The threat of thunderstorms on Thursday and Thursday night is greatest from the Cascades eastward across central and eastern Washington. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the central and eastern part of Washington in a “slight” risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and Thursday night. This can be considered a “2” on a scale of one to five. While “slight risk” doesn’t sound significant and is the lowest threat of severe thunderstorms on the SPC risk scale, that level of severe threat is unusual for Washington!

(A thunderstorm is deemed “severe” if it produces winds of 58mph or greater, hail of one inch diameter or larger, or a tornado.)

Expect a few isolated thunderstorms in the central and south Cascades late Thursday afternoon, but as we head later in the evening, a band of strong to severe thunderstorms will move from southeast to northwest across much of central and eastern Washington. These storms will weaken after midnight as they move toward the Canadian border.

The greatest severe weather risk appears to be damaging wind gusts, with isolated large hail possible, too. The tornado risk in Washington appears relatively low, with a slightly better chance earlier in the day down in central and eastern Oregon.

West of the Cascades, the threat of thunderstorms is far lower, though we could see some lightning strikes on the eastern horizon after dark as the storm chances along and east of the crest will continue into Thursday night. But for the Western Washington lowlands, we’ll just watch for a few rain showers Thursday night and Friday with sharply cooler temperatures topping out only in the 50s to low 60s Friday.

East of the Cascades tomorrow: there will still be some rain in the morning, and then we’ll mainly dry out with some breezy weather in the 70s. The rest of the weekend will be sunny in the low-70s.

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