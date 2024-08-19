Head on crash in Olympia closes roads, large oil spill

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A head-on crash in Olympia left two injured, roads closed and a massive oil spill to clean up.

On Sunday, Sheriff Sanders of Thurston County was on his way home when he and the Nisqually Tribal Police came across a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a car at Rainier Road Southeast and Spurgeon Creek Road Southeast.

According to the sheriff, the car was driving down Spurgeon Creek Road Southeast and ran through a stop sign crashing into the pickup on Rainier Road Southeast.

Both the driver and passenger in the car suffered from head injuries.

Crews from East Olympia Fire District 6 answered the call and provided aid.

The driver of the pickup did not complain of any injuries.

“I’m sure he’ll be sore tomorrow,” Sheriff Sanders said in a Facebook post.

Traffic was delayed while the road was being cleared and a large oil spill was being cleaned up.

No word on whether the driver of the car was cited for running the stop sign.

