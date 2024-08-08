‘He still lives on’: Loved ones remember Evergreen student, 2 charged in carbon monoxide death

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Loved ones are remembering 21-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez, an Evergreen State College student who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in December.

Frank McCutcheon, 53, and Brett McCutcheon, 32, were charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree on July 11.

The McCutcheon’s, who are father and son, are accused of improperly installing a water heater on December 4 which led to the deadly carbon monoxide leak.

Nearly 9 months later, friends of Rodriguez say nothing can change the fact that their life was taken too soon.

“I wish I stayed longer, hugged you longer. I wish you were still here. You deserve a full life,” said Madi Hyatt, a friend of Rodriguez.

It’s one of many messages to Rodriguez in Hyatt’s scrapbook full of memories.

“He made you feel seen, he made you feel understood, he just made you feel good about yourself,” Hyatt explained.

Hyatt said Rodriguez had a passion for game development and aspired to do more after graduation.

Sadly, those goals were cut short on December 11th, 2024.

Tragedy struck student housing at The Evergreen State College when a carbon monoxide leak turned deadly.

Hyatt says Rodriguez was staying over at their girlfriend’s place that day.

Investigators say the carbon monoxide alarm sounded off early in the day, but the victims were cleared to go back inside.

Rodriguez had died, while his girlfriend and her roommate were injured.

“There is nothing that could make me feel better or safer or like forgiving even,” she said.

Even with the charges brought against the McCutcheons, Hyatt says nothing can change the outcome of this tragedy.

“When it comes down to it, he’s always gonna be gone. Like no matter what happens, if the school gets held accountable, if the contractors do, he’s gonna be gone,” Hyatt explained.

Months later, Rodriguez’s friends still treasure the time they had together. She says it’s clear his impact will always be remembered.

“He was an amazing person and people need to remember him and he’s always gonna be loved. He’s always gonna be missed and he’s still still around. He still lives on,” Hyatt said.

Frank McCutcheon plead not guilty to Manslaughter in the Second Degree on Tuesday in court. His son, Brett, is set to be arraigned September 3rd on the same charge.

©2024 Cox Media Group