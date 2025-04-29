Deputies: Alleged DUI motorcyclist offered rides to partygoers with no helmets; woman dies

ROY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly driving his motorcycle while intoxicated and giving rides to people without proper protection.

Deputies said a woman has died as a result of the alleged recklessness.

On April 26, around 9 p.m., Pierce County deputies were called to a motorcycle crash on Route 507 in Roy.

The motorcycle was speeding on the roadway and crashed.

The 26-year-old motorcycle’s operator survived. His passenger, a woman, did not.

Deputies later learned that the driver showed up to a party and was offering rides to partygoers.

He had no helmets for himself or his passengers, and he was intoxicated, deputies said.

The 21-year-old woman riding with him died at the scene.

The motorcycle driver was arrested for vehicular homicide and DUI.

