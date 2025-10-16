He called the cops, then got arrested

BREMERTON, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A man who told Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies his girlfriend scratched his face during a fight ended up getting arrested himself.

The 39-year-old man called deputies to a home in unincorporated Bremerton Tuesday night.

Bremerton man found to be convicted felon

As they questioned the couple, the 40-year-old girlfriend told deputies her boyfriend had a gun. They ran a background check and found out he’s a convicted felon who’s not supposed to have a gun.

And that scratch on his face? Deputies said he got it when the woman defended herself as he was attacking her.

He was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

