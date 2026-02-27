Hazmat response issued for ammonia leak on commercial vessel in Seattle

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com
A hazmat response was issued for a commercial vessel Friday morning, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) stated.
The hazmat response was triggered after SFD received reports of an ammonia leak. The vessel has been evacuated as a safety precaution.
HazMat response for a commercial vessel docked in the 600 block of W. Ewing St. for reports of an ammonia leak. The vessel has been evacuated as a safety precaution.— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) February 27, 2026
The boat is docked in the 600 block of W. Ewing Street.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.
©2026 Cox Media Group