Hazmat response issued for ammonia leak on commercial vessel in Seattle

Seattle Fire Department FILE
A hazmat response was issued for a commercial vessel Friday morning, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) stated.

The hazmat response was triggered after SFD received reports of an ammonia leak. The vessel has been evacuated as a safety precaution.

The boat is docked in the 600 block of W. Ewing Street.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

