Hazmat response issued for ammonia leak on commercial vessel in Seattle

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A hazmat response was issued for a commercial vessel Friday morning, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) stated.

The hazmat response was triggered after SFD received reports of an ammonia leak. The vessel has been evacuated as a safety precaution.

HazMat response for a commercial vessel docked in the 600 block of W. Ewing St. for reports of an ammonia leak. The vessel has been evacuated as a safety precaution. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) February 27, 2026

The boat is docked in the 600 block of W. Ewing Street.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

