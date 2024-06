LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police in Lakewood are looking for a man who they say stole a mini semi-truck from a NAPA Auto Parts Thursday afternoon.

The Lakewood Police Department said the little truck was stolen in the 3800 block of 100th Street at about 11 a.m.

According to a video of the man driving around, the trailer was not stolen and possibly left behind.

RAW: Little semi-truck theft

If you see this person or the little semi-truck, please notify the Lakewood Police Department.





