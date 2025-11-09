Have you seen me? Milton police looking for missing 81-year-old man

The Milton Police Department and Washington State Patrol have issued an at-risk/missing person alert for 81-year-old Charles Fuller.

He was last seen on Saturday night at about 9 p.m. when he left Milton in a Silver 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck (WA license plate C40534D) heading to Spirit Lake, Idaho, the alert said.

Police say he has not arrived in Idaho and his phone goes straight to voicemail, but he last used his bank card in Davenport, Washington and most likely will be traveling on Highway 2.

He is listed at 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. Fuller was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and a cowboy hat.

Authorities say he has cognitive and mental concerns.

If you see him police ask you to call 911.

©2025 Cox Media Group