Missing 14-year-old boy from Duvall left note to family saying he may have gone to Texas

DUVALL, Wash. — Authorities in Duvall are searching for 14-year-old Hudson T. Graham, who was last seen on November 17.

His family says they last saw him at their home on the night of November 17. In the morning, his parents found a note saying he may have gone to Texas, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Officials say Graham may have boarded a bus heading to the University of Washington Bothell Campus, attempting to get to Lynnwood.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, black shoes, which may be Adidas or Crocs, dark blue pants, and carrying two backpacks.

Authorities ask if you have any information to call 911 with the case number # CS25034715.

