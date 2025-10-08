Harrell signs 2 executive orders after Trump orders National Guard to Portland, Chicago

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed two executive orders Wednesday, in the wake of President Donald Trump ordering National Guard troops to cities including Portland and Chicago.

First order prepares Seattle for National Guard

The first order prepares Seattle for potential unauthorized National Guard deployments, establishing legal readiness and coordination with state and city officials.

“We are ready to fight in court,” Harrell said. “We will prevent the unlawful encroachment on the roles and jurisdictions of SPD by the federal government.”

Harrell criticized Trump’s actions in cities like Portland and Chicago, calling them a “military occupation” and warning against normalizing what he described as “extreme” and “irrational” behavior.

“He is showing no respect for the rule of law,” Harrell said. “He’s making dangerous statements about American cities being, quote unquote, training grounds for the military. This should cause all of us pause and concern.”

Second order focuses on immigration enforcement

The second executive order focuses on immigration enforcement, proposing a ban on masked law enforcement officers. It would also require visible identification for all agencies operating in Seattle.

“Masked agents operating without clear identification diminish transparency, they erode accountability and sow fear in our communities,” Harrell said.

The order also restricts federal immigration authorities from using city property for operations, a move officials say is intended to prevent ICE from staging in public spaces.

Trump defends his use of federal troops, saying recently, “We will never allow mobs to take over our streets, burn our cities, or destroy America.”

He also suggested he would consider invoking the Insurrection Act if local leaders failed to maintain public safety.

