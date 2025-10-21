Harrell orders city to tackle ‘food deserts’ after Lake City Fred Meyer closure

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a new executive order Tuesday aimed at improving access to groceries and medicine across the city, following the recent closure of the Fred Meyer store in Lake City.

The order directs city departments to take a multipronged approach to combat “food deserts” — neighborhoods where residents lack easy access to affordable, healthy food and pharmacies.

The Fred Meyer at 13000 Lake City Way Northeast closed this month, leaving the Lake City area with limited grocery options.

“As mayor, I am fighting for every neighborhood in Seattle to have access to affordable food and medicine, which is essential for the health and safety of the people of our city,” Harrell said in a statement. “This solution-focused Executive Order explores all options available to the City to ensure our children, older adults, people with mobility issues, and families have equitable access to fresh, local, affordable, and culturally relevant food and medicine.”

One key provision directs the city to explore purchasing the Lake City property previously occupied by Fred Meyer and to develop a plan for its future community use.

The site’s closure created an immediate food desert, impacting thousands of residents who relied on the store for groceries and prescriptions.

The order also requires city departments — including Finance and Administrative Services, the Office of Planning and Community Development, the Department of Construction and Inspections, the Office of Economic Development, and the Office of Sustainability and Environment — to identify current and potential food deserts across Seattle.

Other actions include:

Evaluating ways the city could help acquire properties in key locations to attract grocery or pharmacy operators.

Drafting legislation to modify zoning and permitting rules to make it easier for grocery stores and pharmacies to open in underserved areas.

Convening stakeholders from the grocery, convenience, and pharmacy industries, as well as community, labor, and government representatives, to address challenges contributing to store closures.

Adding to the city’s 2026 State Legislative Agenda proposals that would ban restrictive covenants preventing grocery or pharmacy operations and adjust the state’s business and occupation tax to exempt such stores.

“Prioritizing food access is both timely and necessary,” said City Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth. “I appreciate the Mayor’s thoughtful proposal and it’s a proactive step to ensure that all Seattle neighborhoods have equitable access to fresh, healthy food and don’t become food deserts.”

The order builds on earlier efforts to protect grocery and pharmacy access.

Earlier this month, Harrell introduced emergency legislation banning restrictive covenants that prevent grocery or pharmacy uses on certain properties.

The mayor’s proposed 2026 budget also includes nearly $12 million in new food-related investments — a 20% increase from previous years — such as:

$6 million more for Seattle’s Fresh Bucks program.

$3 million to support local food banks.

$1 million to combat theft and property damage at grocery stores.

$1 million for year-round prepared meal programs for seniors, youth, and people experiencing homelessness.

$700,000 for small businesses offering healthy and culturally relevant foods.

Over $300,000 over three years to extend the Lake City Farmers Market by 15 weeks annually and move it to Saturdays.

