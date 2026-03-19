Harbor seal shot in the face in Hood Canal on road to recovery

DES MOINES, Wash. — An animal rescue team in Des Moines says the harbor seal that was found shot in the face in February is showing signs of recovery.

The Sealife Response, Rehabilitation & Research team posted that a CT scan showed trauma to her nose, but teams did not find injuries that appeared immedietly life threatening.

The team posted a video on Tuesday of the seal swimming around while feeding on some fish and reported that she is starting to gain weight while in their care.

She was found on February 19 with a bullet in her head in Hood Canal, and rescuers were not sure if she could recover.

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