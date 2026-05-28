Harbor seal shot in face dies from injuries

The harbor seal recovering from being shot in the face has died.

In February, someone found the seal, named Benny, malnourished with facial injuries in Hood Canal.

She was transported to Sealife Response + Rehabilitation + Research (SR3) facility in Des Moines and had been showing signs of recovery by gaining weight and swimming.

SR3 says that in the last couple of weeks, her health took a sudden turn because of an infection, and she died.

Still, there are no leads as to who shot the seal.

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